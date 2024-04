U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Schuman and Seaman Michael Lee operate a drone controller on the flight deck of USCGC Alex Haley (WMEC 39) in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, April 4, 2024. While assisting a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration team with freeing an entangled whale, Schuman and Lee hovered the drone at the edge of the harbor to capture imagery of the event. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hightower)

