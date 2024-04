U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Shaffer provides medical training to fellow crew members in the sick bay of USCGC Alex Haley (WMEC 39) in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, April 4, 2024. Shaffer, the cutter’s independent duty corpsman, established a training scenario with a simulated facial wound on a fellow crew member for others to practice proper treatment. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Hightower)

