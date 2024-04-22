Best Sapper Competition 2024

U.S. Army Soldier dawns his protective mask before engaging targets with an M2A1 machine gun, as part of a stress shoot on day 3 of the 2024 Best Sapper Competition, at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo, April 21st 2024. Sappers are the most elite of the Combat Engineers, and this competition brings the best from across the Army to test their skills and physical endurance over a grueling three days of continuous events. (U.S. Army Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)

