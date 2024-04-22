Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Sapper Competition 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    Best Sapper Competition 2024

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth 

    U.S. Army Denver Recruiting Battalion

    U.S. Army Sappers evacuate a mock casualty in a during the 2024 Best Sapper Competition at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo, Apr. 19, 2024. Sappers are the most elite of the Combat Engineers, and this competition brings the best from across the Army to test their skills and physical endurance over a grueling four days of continuous events. (U.S. Army Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)

    This work, Best Sapper Competition 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by Lekendrick Stallworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sappers
    Combat Engineer
    Army
    Best Sapper Competition
    Ft. LeonardWood

