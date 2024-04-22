Best Sapper Competition 2024

U.S. Army Sappers perform breaching operations in an urban environment during the 2024 Best Sapper Competition at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo, Apr. 19, 2024. Sappers are the most elite of the Combat Engineers, and this competition brings the best from across the Army to test their skills and physical endurance over a grueling four days of continuous events. (U.S. Army Photo by Lekendrick Stallworth)

