Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCTF-RH Removes AFFF Concentrate from Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 3 of 4]

    NCTF-RH Removes AFFF Concentrate from Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) contractors load barrels of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) concentrate onto a truck outside the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, April 23, 2024. NCTF-RH removed thirty-two 55-gallon barrels of AFFF concentrate which will be transported to a treatment facility off island for disposal. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 21:03
    Photo ID: 8366878
    VIRIN: 240423-N-IS471-1361
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 18.49 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTF-RH Removes AFFF Concentrate from Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCTF-RH Removes AFFF Concentrate from Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    NCTF-RH Removes AFFF Concentrate from Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    NCTF-RH Removes AFFF Concentrate from Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility
    NCTF-RH Removes AFFF Concentrate from Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    environment
    water quality
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT