Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) contractors push a barrel of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) concentrate through the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, April 23, 2024. NCTF-RH removed thirty-two 55-gallon barrels of AFFF concentrate which will be transported to a treatment facility off island. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 21:03
|Photo ID:
|8366879
|VIRIN:
|240423-N-IS471-1332
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|25.7 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCTF-RH Removes AFFF Concentrate from Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
