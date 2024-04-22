NCTF-RH Removes AFFF Concentrate from Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

A Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) contractor loads a barrel of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) concentrate onto a truck outside the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, April 23, 2024. NCTF-RH removed thirty-two 55-gallon barrels which will be transported to a treatment facility off island for disposal. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

