PACFLT FLTCM Visits CFAS

U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Donald Davis speaks with senior enlisted leaders during a tour of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) India Basin April 24, 2024. Davis visited Sasebo to engage with CFAS representatives, members of the base community, and local industry leaders with an aim to improve policies and services that affect quality of life for service members and families at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

