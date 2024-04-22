PACFLT FLTCM Visits CFAS

Aki Nichols, public affairs officer for Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), translates for Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Chief Petty Officer Kazuhiro Miyata, command master chief of JMSDF Sasebo District, during an office call with U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Donald Davis at JMSDF Sasebo District headquarters April 24, 2024. Davis visited Sasebo to engage with CFAS representatives and members of the base community to learn about policies and services that affect quality of life for service members and families at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

