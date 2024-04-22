Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACFLT FLTCM Visits CFAS [Image 1 of 11]

    PACFLT FLTCM Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Michael Bryant, housing director for Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks with U.S Pacific Fleet Master Chief Donald Davis during a tour at CFAS April 24, 2024. Davis visited Sasebo to engage with CFAS representatives and members of the base community to learn about policies and services that affect quality of life for service members and families at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 20:32
    Photo ID: 8366843
    VIRIN: 240424-N-WS494-1019
    Resolution: 3592x2694
    Size: 887.86 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    SASEBO
    7th fleet
    CFAS
    ESG 7

