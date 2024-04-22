Michael Bryant, housing director for Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks with U.S Pacific Fleet Master Chief Donald Davis during a tour at CFAS April 24, 2024. Davis visited Sasebo to engage with CFAS representatives and members of the base community to learn about policies and services that affect quality of life for service members and families at CFAS. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 20:32 Photo ID: 8366843 VIRIN: 240424-N-WS494-1019 Resolution: 3592x2694 Size: 887.86 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACFLT FLTCM Visits CFAS [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.