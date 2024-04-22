Construction awards

Representatives from the Iowa Air National Guard along with area business owners hold plaques presented by the Siouxland Construction Alliance, presented for Excellence in Construction during an awards program in Sioux City, Iowa on April 26, 2024. Plaques were presented to FEH Design; Barcon Inc., Cardis Mfg., CW Suter Services, Diamond Floor Solutions, Metro Electric, Midwest Construction Rentals, Mozak’s Furniture and Carpet, Nelson Commercial Construction, Quality backhoe, Overhead Door, Tristate Drywall and Winkler Roofing and the Iowa Air National Guard. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

