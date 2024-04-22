Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction awards [Image 2 of 2]

    Construction awards

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Representatives from the Iowa Air National Guard along with area business owners hold plaques presented by the Siouxland Construction Alliance, presented for Excellence in Construction during an awards program in Sioux City, Iowa on April 26, 2024. Plaques were presented to FEH Design; Barcon Inc., Cardis Mfg., CW Suter Services, Diamond Floor Solutions, Metro Electric, Midwest Construction Rentals, Mozak’s Furniture and Carpet, Nelson Commercial Construction, Quality backhoe, Overhead Door, Tristate Drywall and Winkler Roofing and the Iowa Air National Guard. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 18:48
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US
    This work, Construction awards [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Excellence in construction
    Construction awards

    Iowa ANG building project earns Excellence in Construction award

    Iowa Air National Guard
    185th ARW
    Excellence in construction
    Siouxland construction alliance

