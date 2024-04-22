This week the Siouxland Construction Alliance in Sioux City, Iowa presented awards to the Iowa Air National Guard along with area business who contributed to the Air Guard’s recently completed Operations Building project.



The project received an Excellence in Construction award in the “above $5 Million” category.



The two-year-long project started with the complete demolition of the interior of the unit’s Operations Building, which allowed designers and builders to start from scratch.



The $12 million dollar, 31,000 sq ft project called for the modernization of the 70-year-old building that was last remodeled in 2002 when the unit converted from a fighter unit to an air refueling wing.



Plaque presentations were made to contractors, architects, engineers, and suppliers who contributed to the Iowa Air National Guard project known as the “Building 254” project.



Working with Iowa based FEH Design, 185th Civil Engineers helped conceptualized the project that was purpose built for the unit’s air operations function.



During the ceremony, award plaques were presented to the Iowa Air National Guard along with FEH Design.



Plaques were also presented to business from the area who contributed to the project. Barcon Inc., Cardis Mfg., CW Suter Services, Diamond Floor Solutions, Metro Electric, Midwest Construction Rentals, Mozak’s Furniture and Carpet, Nelson Commercial Construction, Quality backhoe, Overhead Door, Tristate Drywall and Winkler Roofing all received recognition for their contributions to the building project.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 18:48 Story ID: 469686 Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa ANG building project earns Excellence in Construction award, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.