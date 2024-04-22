Siouxland Construction Alliance Awards being presented for Excellence in Construction during an awards program at the Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland in Sioux City, Iowa on April 25, 2024. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 18:48
|Photo ID:
|8366732
|VIRIN:
|240425-Z-KZ880-1001
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|14.28 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Excellence in construction [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Iowa ANG building project earns Excellence in Construction award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT