    Excellence in construction [Image 1 of 2]

    Excellence in construction

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Siouxland Construction Alliance Awards being presented for Excellence in Construction during an awards program at the Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland in Sioux City, Iowa on April 25, 2024. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 18:48
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Excellence in construction [Image 2 of 2], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iowa ANG building project earns Excellence in Construction award

    Iowa Air National Guard
    185th ARW
    Excellence in construction
    Siouxland construction alliance

