Pentagon Bring a Child to Work Day

Kiara Henderson holding Kameron Henderson and Sonali Begin, listen during a performance by the U.S. Army Band Downrange during Bring a Child to Work Day at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., April 25, 2024. This annual event is designed to help children experience the workforce and showcase different roles within the Department of Defense. This year's theme "Inspire 2 Aspire" instills a mindset that children can choose their own future. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

