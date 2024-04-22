Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Bring a Child to Work Day [Image 3 of 13]

    Pentagon Bring a Child to Work Day

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Bernardo Fuller 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Members of the Osbourn High School Choir perform during Bring A Child to Work Day at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., April 25, 2024. The annual event is designed to help children experience the workforce and showcase different roles within the Department of Defense. This year's theme "Inspire 2 Aspire" instills a mindset that children can choose their own future. (U.S. Army photo by Bernardo Fuller)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 16:03
    Photo ID: 8366338
    VIRIN: 240425-A-AJ780-1018
    Resolution: 7633x5089
    Size: 17.43 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US
    This work, Pentagon Bring a Child to Work Day [Image 13 of 13], by Bernardo Fuller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Parents
    Pentagon
    children
    family
    Bring a Child to Work Day
    #DODKIDSDAY

