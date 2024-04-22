JBSA San Antonio, USS San Antonio Sailors take part in Battle of Flowers Parade

SAN ANTONIO - (April 26, 2024) – Capt. Jennifer Buechel (Nurse Corps), commanding officer, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio (right), and Cmdr. Nneoma Lewis (Nurse Corps), non-medical medical case manager, Navy Wounded Warrior (NWW) Program, Navy Region Southeast, participated in the Battle of Flowers Parade held during Fiesta San Antonio. The Battle of Flowers Parade is the oldest event and largest parade of Fiesta San Antonio attracting crowds of more than 350,000. Leading the Sailors in the parade was Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC). Joint Base San Antonio is proud to be part of the diverse and vibrant community of San Antonio also known as Military City USA. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

