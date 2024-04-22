Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA San Antonio, USS San Antonio Sailors take part in Battle of Flowers Parade [Image 11 of 11]

    JBSA San Antonio, USS San Antonio Sailors take part in Battle of Flowers Parade

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    JBSA Fiesta

    SAN ANTONIO - (April 26, 2024) – Cmdr. Stacey O’Neal, commanding officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio participated in the Battle of Flowers Parade held during Fiesta San Antonio. The Battle of Flowers Parade is the oldest event and largest parade of Fiesta San Antonio attracting crowds of more than 350,000. Leading more than 100 Sailors in the parade was Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC). Joint Base San Antonio is proud to be part of the diverse and vibrant community of San Antonio also known as Military City USA. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 16:07
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Fiesta
    Navy Medicine
    America's Navy
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Know Your Military

