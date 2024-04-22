Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBSA San Antonio, USS San Antonio Sailors take part in Battle of Flowers Parade

    SAN ANTONIO - (April 26, 2024) – More than 100 Sailors within Joint Base San Antonio

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Story by Burrell Parmer 

    JBSA Fiesta

    SAN ANTONIO - (April 26, 2024) – More than 100 Sailors within Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) took part in the Battle of Flowers Parade held during Fiesta San Antonio.

    The Battle of Flowers Parade is the oldest event and largest parade of Fiesta San Antonio attracting crowds of more than 350,000. Leading the Sailors in the parade was Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC).

    Other commands participating included but not limited to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), and Navy Wounded Warrior (NWW) Program, Navy Reserve Center (NRC) San Antonio, and USS San Antonio (LPD 17).

    Joint Base San Antonio is proud to be part of the diverse and vibrant community of San Antonio also known as Military City USA.

