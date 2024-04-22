JBSA San Antonio, USS San Antonio Sailors take part in Battle of Flowers Parade

Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO - (April 26, 2024) – More than 100 Sailors within Joint Base San Antonio...... read more read more

Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO - (April 26, 2024) – More than 100 Sailors within Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) took part in the Battle of Flowers Parade held during Fiesta San Antonio. The Battle of Flowers Parade is the oldest event and largest parade of Fiesta San Antonio attracting crowds of more than 350,000. Leading the Sailors in the parade was Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC). Other commands participating included but not limited to Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, Navy Medicine Training Support Center (NMTSC), and Navy Wounded Warrior (NWW) Program, Navy Reserve Center (NRC) San Antonio, and USS San Antonio (LPD 17). Joint Base San Antonio is proud to be part of the diverse and vibrant community of San Antonio also known as Military City USA. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page