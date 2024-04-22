KMC leaders discuss current issues, future plans during annual Mayors’ Forum

Kaiserslautern Military Community leaders attend the 2024 annual Mayors’ Forum at Weilerbach City Hall Rathaus in Weilerbach, Germany, April 26, 2024. The forum is an annual conference during which local community and U.S. military leaders collaborate on various initiatives for the betterment of both their respective communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

Date Taken: 04.26.2024
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE