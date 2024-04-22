Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC leaders discuss current issues, future plans during annual Mayors’ Forum [Image 1 of 4]

    KMC leaders discuss current issues, future plans during annual Mayors’ Forum

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.26.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Kaiserslautern Military Community leaders attend the 2024 annual Mayors’ Forum at Weilerbach City Hall Rathaus in Weilerbach, Germany, April 26, 2024. The forum is an annual conference during which local community and U.S. military leaders collaborate on various initiatives for the betterment of both their respective communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    This work, KMC leaders discuss current issues, future plans during annual Mayors’ Forum [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Interoperability
    allies
    Partnership
    Third air force
    Mayors forum

