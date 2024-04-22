KMC leaders discuss current issues, future plans during annual Mayors’ Forum

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, speaks during the 2024 annual Mayors’ Forum at Weilerbach City Hall Rathaus in Weilerbach, Germany, April 26, 2024. Host nation and U.S. military leaders participated in the annual meeting where they discussed future plans, current issues and the importance of their partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

