Fort Drum FMWR Combine Challenge showcases Soldiers’ athleticism

Spc. Darius Harkness, Staff Sgt. Nick Brown, Capt. Tyler Knutson emerged as the finalists at the first Fort Drum FMWR Combine Challenge on April 25 inside Atkins Functional Fitness Facility. The four-event competition was a test of strength, endurance, and speed as Soldiers demonstrated their tenacity during extended tiebreaker rounds. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

