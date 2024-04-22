Fort Drum FMWR Combine Challenge showcases Soldiers’ athleticism

Fort Drum Soldiers test their strength, endurance, and speed during the Combine Challenge on April 25 at Atkins Functional Fitness Facility. Six competitors went through a round of four events: the sled push-and-pull, 50-yard dash, vertical jump and 225-pound bench press. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 09:18
|Photo ID:
|8365017
|VIRIN:
|240425-A-XX986-1006
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.91 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
