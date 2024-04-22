Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum FMWR Combine Challenge showcases Soldiers’ athleticism [Image 8 of 9]

    Fort Drum FMWR Combine Challenge showcases Soldiers’ athleticism

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum Soldiers test their strength, endurance, and speed during the Combine Challenge on April 25 at Atkins Functional Fitness Facility. Six competitors went through a round of four events: the sled push-and-pull, 50-yard dash, vertical jump and 225-pound bench press. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    This work, Fort Drum FMWR Combine Challenge showcases Soldiers’ athleticism [Image 9 of 9], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Atkins Functional Fitness Facility
    Fort Drum FMWR

