Philippine Air Force 1st Lt. Novel Sotto, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer, serves Asian food to service members and Army Sustainment University staff April 24, 2024, as part of the International Military Student Office’s Open House at ASU, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. The event featured the ethnic foods of over 20 countries and cultural exchanges by service members from about 40 countries. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 08:13
|Photo ID:
|8364842
|VIRIN:
|240424-A-WA652-1082
|Resolution:
|5600x4000
|Size:
|13.24 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMSO hosts food and cultural exchange [Image 3 of 3], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IMSO hosts food and cultural exchange
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT