Service members from the Republic of Korea, the United States and Japan discuss their backgrounds April 24, 2024, as part of the International Military Student Office’s Open House at Army Sustainment University, Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. The event featured the ethnic foods of over 20 countries and cultural exchanges by service members from about 40 countries. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 08:13
|Photo ID:
|8364841
|VIRIN:
|240424-A-WA652-2476
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|14.99 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMSO hosts food and cultural exchange [Image 3 of 3], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IMSO hosts food and cultural exchange
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT