    IMSO hosts food and cultural exchange [Image 1 of 3]

    IMSO hosts food and cultural exchange

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Brazilian Army 1st Sgt. Hugo Peixoto, an Advanced Leadership Course student at the Army Sustainment University Army Logistics Noncommissioned Officer Academy, helps dish up Brazilian churrasco with rice and beans to service members and ASU staff April 24, 2024, as part of the International Military Student Office’s Open House at ASU. The event featured the ethnic foods of over 20 countries and cultural exchanges by service members from about 40 countries. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    This work, IMSO hosts food and cultural exchange [Image 3 of 3], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

