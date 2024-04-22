IMSO hosts food and cultural exchange

Brazilian Army 1st Sgt. Hugo Peixoto, an Advanced Leadership Course student at the Army Sustainment University Army Logistics Noncommissioned Officer Academy, helps dish up Brazilian churrasco with rice and beans to service members and ASU staff April 24, 2024, as part of the International Military Student Office’s Open House at ASU. The event featured the ethnic foods of over 20 countries and cultural exchanges by service members from about 40 countries. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

