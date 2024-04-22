U.S. Africa Command’s 2024 Civil Affairs Summit pose

A U.S. representative poses a question during the U.S. Africa Command’s 2024 Civil Affairs Spring Summit, held from April 16-19, 2024. The 2024 CA Summit outlined key ways that CA can continue to contribute to AFRICOM’s integrated approach and whole-of-government efforts in Africa in conjunction with partners. (U.S. Army photo by Specialist Kevin Brown)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 06:42
|Photo ID:
|8364749
|VIRIN:
|240419-A-OV580-5342
|Resolution:
|4714x3143
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
