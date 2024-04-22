Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Africa Command’s 2024 Civil Affairs Summit pose [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Africa Command’s 2024 Civil Affairs Summit pose

    GERMANY

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kevin Brown 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    A U.S. representative poses a question during the U.S. Africa Command’s 2024 Civil Affairs Spring Summit, held from April 16-19, 2024. The 2024 CA Summit outlined key ways that CA can continue to contribute to AFRICOM’s integrated approach and whole-of-government efforts in Africa in conjunction with partners. (U.S. Army photo by Specialist Kevin Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 06:42
    Photo ID: 8364749
    VIRIN: 240419-A-OV580-5342
    Resolution: 4714x3143
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africa Command’s 2024 Civil Affairs Summit pose [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Africa Command's 2024 Civil Affairs Summit
    U.S. Africa Command's 2024 Civil Affairs Summit
    U.S. Africa Command’s 2024 Civil Affairs Summit
    U.S. Africa Command’s 2024 Civil Affairs Summit pose

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Civil Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT