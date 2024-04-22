Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Africa Command's 2024 Civil Affairs Summit [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Africa Command's 2024 Civil Affairs Summit

    GERMANY

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Capt. Rodney Walker 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Participants of U.S. Africa Command’s 2024 Civil Affairs Summit, held from April 16-19, 2024, received insights from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey M. Farris, special assistant to the Commander, at U.S. AFRICOM. The 2024 CA Summit outlined key ways that CA can continue to contribute to AFRICOM’s integrated approach and whole-of-government efforts in Africa in conjunction with partners. (U.S. Army photo by Specialist Kevin Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 06:42
    Photo ID: 8364746
    VIRIN: 240419-A-IA116-8017
    Resolution: 5728x3819
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africa Command's 2024 Civil Affairs Summit [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Rodney Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Civil Affairs

