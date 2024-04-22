Participants of the U.S. Africa Command’s 2024 Civil Affairs Summit pose with U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey M. Farris, special assistant to the commander at U.S. AFRICOM, April 19, 2024. The 2024 CA Summit outlined key ways that CA can continue to contribute to AFRICOM’s integrated approach and whole-of-government efforts in Africa in conjunction with partners. (U.S. Army photo by Specialist Kevin Brown)
This work, U.S. Africa Command’s 2024 Civil Affairs Summit [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Kevin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
