F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle maintainers, assigned within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, work on an F-15E before a training flight, as part of Desert Flag 2024, at an undisclosed location, April 25, 2024. Desert Flag, hosted by a regional coalition partner, provides strategic training with multinational and regional partners to build upon a cohesive fighting force in the defense of the Arabian Peninsula.

(U.S. Air Force photo)

