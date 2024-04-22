Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024 [Image 13 of 15]

    F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kregg York 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle maintainer, assigned within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, works on an F-15E before a training flight, as part of Desert Flag 2024, at an undisclosed location, April 25, 2024. Desert Flag, hosted by a regional coalition partner, provides strategic training with multinational and regional partners to build upon a cohesive fighting force in the defense of the Arabian Peninsula.
    (U.S. Air Force photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 06:12
    Photo ID: 8364719
    VIRIN: 240425-Z-HS920-1225
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 8.05 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024 [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024
    F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024
    F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024
    F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024
    F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024
    F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024
    F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024
    F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024
    F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024
    F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024
    F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024
    F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024
    F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024
    F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024
    F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    F-15
    Fighter Jet
    AFCENT
    Aircraft
    Desert Flag 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT