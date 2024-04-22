F-15s Take Off During Desert Flag 2024

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle crew chief, assigned within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, goes through launch procedures on an F-15E before a training flight, as part of Desert Flag 2024, at an undisclosed location, April 25, 2024. Desert Flag, hosted by a regional coalition partner, provides strategic training with multinational and regional partners to build upon a cohesive fighting force in the defense of the Arabian Peninsula.
(U.S. Air Force photo)
