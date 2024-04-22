Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Rigging Operations Support Humanitarian Efforts [Image 4 of 7]

    U.S. Army Rigging Operations Support Humanitarian Efforts

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    U.S. service members, assigned to the 165th Quartermaster Company and 379th Aviation Expeditionary Wing, unload cargo containing critical rigging supplies from an Air Force C-5 Galaxy at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations, March 26, 2024. The U.S. Army and Air Force collaborate seamlessly through joint logistics operations to deliver crucial resupply to key personnel currently sustaining the ongoing humanitarian aid operations. Their partnerships underscore the United States Department of Defense’s commitment to effectively and efficiently deliver aid to the citizens of Gaza.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Rigging Operations Support Humanitarian Efforts [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Rigging Operations Support Humanitarian Efforts
