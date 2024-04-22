U.S. Army Rigging Operations Support Humanitarian Efforts

A U.S. Army Soldier volunteers to assist the 165th Quartermaster Company Detachment 2 in fabricating and prepping skid boards, an integral portion of the A22 aerial delivery system, in an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, March 26, 2024. Their efforts support the U.S. Department of Defense’s ongoing mission to provide humanitarian aid to the citizens of Gaza.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 04:56 Photo ID: 8364689 VIRIN: 240326-A-CK286-4090 Resolution: 3120x2336 Size: 1.71 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)