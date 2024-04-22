U.S. Army Rigging Operations in Support of Humanitarian Efforts

U.S. service members, assigned to the 165th Quartermaster Company and 379th Aviation Expeditionary Wing, unload cargo containing critical rigging supplies from an Air Force C-5 Galaxy at an undisclosed location in the CENTCOM area of operations, March 26, 2024. The U.S. Army and Air Force collaborate seamlessly through joint logistics operations to deliver crucial resupply to key personnel currently sustaining the ongoing humanitarian aid operations. Their partnerships underscore the United States Department of Defense’s commitment to effectively and efficiently deliver aid to the citizens of Gaza.

