Balikatan 24: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joel Walker, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with 3rd EOD Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, scans for simulated improvised explosive devices during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Camp Aquino, Philippines, April 25, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Walker is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

