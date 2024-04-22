Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training [Image 4 of 10]

    Balikatan 24: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training

    TARLAC, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kolten Crouse, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with 3rd EOD Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, uses a metal detector to scan for simulated improvised explosive devices during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Camp Aquino, Philippines, April 25, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. Crouse is a native of Iowa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 05:15
    Photo ID: 8364669
    VIRIN: 240425-M-MO098-1046
    Resolution: 4028x2685
    Size: 7.82 MB
    Location: TARLAC, LUZON, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 24: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Marines
    AFP
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

