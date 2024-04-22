Balikatan 24: Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training

Philippine Air Force service members with 710th Special Operations Wing, 772nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Squadron, perform simulated improvised explosive device disposal training during Exercise Balikatan 24 at Camp Aquino, Philippines, April 25, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

