Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), watches a demonstration from Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB) personnel during a tour of Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, Japan April 24, 2024. The Sasebo based ARDB is the JGSDF's marine unit capable of conducting amphibious operations jointly with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and operates and trains closely with the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotten)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2024 00:55
|Photo ID:
|8364462
|VIRIN:
|240424-N-GG032-1079
|Resolution:
|7647x5098
|Size:
|17.68 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CO Visits JGSDF ARDB [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
