Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), watches a demonstration from Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB) personnel during a tour of Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, Japan April 24, 2024. The Sasebo based ARDB is the JGSDF's marine unit capable of conducting amphibious operations jointly with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and operates and trains closely with the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.26.2024 00:55 Photo ID: 8364462 VIRIN: 240424-N-GG032-1079 Resolution: 7647x5098 Size: 17.68 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CO Visits JGSDF ARDB [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.