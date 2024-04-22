Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CO Visits JGSDF ARDB [Image 2 of 6]

    CO Visits JGSDF ARDB

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, exchanges coins with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Maj. Gen. Hajime Kitajima, commander of the JGSDF Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB), during an introductory office call at Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, Japan April 24, 2024. The Sasebo based ARDB is the JGSDF's marine unit capable of conducting amphibious operations jointly with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and operates and trains closely with the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotten)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.26.2024 00:55
    Photo ID: 8364458
    VIRIN: 240424-N-GG032-1005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.12 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    SASEBO
    CFAS

