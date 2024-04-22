CO Visits JGSDF ARDB

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, exchanges coins with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Maj. Gen. Hajime Kitajima, commander of the JGSDF Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade (ARDB), during an introductory office call at Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, Japan April 24, 2024. The Sasebo based ARDB is the JGSDF's marine unit capable of conducting amphibious operations jointly with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and operates and trains closely with the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotten)

