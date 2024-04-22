CO Visits JGSDF ARDB

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), receives a tour from Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Capt. Yasutaka Ogata at Camp Ainoura in Sasebo, Japan April 24, 2024. The Sasebo based Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade is the JGSDF's marine unit capable of conducting amphibious operations jointly with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and operates and trains closely with the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotten)

