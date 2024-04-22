Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Appreciation Day at Nationals Park [Image 2 of 2]

    Military Appreciation Day at Nationals Park

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi 

    316th Wing

    Members assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron pose in front of a UH-1N Huey at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 24, 2024. The aircrew flew over Nationals Park for the Washington Nationals’ Military Appreciation Day. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 15:28
    Photo ID: 8363329
    VIRIN: 240424-F-CW106-1003
    Resolution: 7607x5071
    Size: 16.34 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Appreciation Day at Nationals Park [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Appreciation Day at Nationals Park
    Military Appreciation Day at Nationals Park

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLB
    Nationals Park
    Washington D.C.
    1st Helicopter Squadron
    JBA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT