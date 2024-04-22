An aerial view of Nationals Park in Washington D.C. from a UH-1N Huey assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron, April 24, 2024. The flyover was for a Military Appreciation Day MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 15:29
|Photo ID:
|8363328
|VIRIN:
|240424-F-CW106-1092
|Resolution:
|5061x3374
|Size:
|9.8 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Appreciation Day at Nationals Park [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT