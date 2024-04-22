An aerial view of Nationals Park in Washington D.C. from a UH-1N Huey assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron, April 24, 2024. The flyover was for a Military Appreciation Day MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2024 Date Posted: 04.25.2024 15:29 Photo ID: 8363328 VIRIN: 240424-F-CW106-1092 Resolution: 5061x3374 Size: 9.8 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Appreciation Day at Nationals Park [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.