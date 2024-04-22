Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Appreciation Day at Nationals Park

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi 

    316th Wing

    An aerial view of Nationals Park in Washington D.C. from a UH-1N Huey assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron, April 24, 2024. The flyover was for a Military Appreciation Day MLB game between the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 15:29
    VIRIN: 240424-F-CW106-1092
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Appreciation Day at Nationals Park [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MLB
    Nationals Park
    Washington D.C.
    1st Helicopter Squadron
    JBA

