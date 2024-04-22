U.S. Army Private 1st Class Francisco Madrigal, an armored reconnaissance specialist part of 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, stands for a photo near his infantry fighting vehicle, “Stryker”, during Saber Strike 24, Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, April 21, 2024. Saber Strike 24 is the first in a series of exercises as a part of DEFENDER 24. The exercises are designed to deter adversaries, transform operational mission command, build readiness and strengthen the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 12:08
|Photo ID:
|8362824
|VIRIN:
|240421-A-EE340-1249
|Resolution:
|4160x2768
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|PABRADE TRAINING AREA, LT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Armored Ground Infantry conducts Saber Strike 24 Live Fire on NATO's Eastern Flank [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
