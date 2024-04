Armored Ground Infantry conducts Saber Strike 24 Live Fire on NATO's Eastern Flank

U.S. Army Private 1st Class Francisco Madrigal, an armored reconnaissance specialist part of 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, stands for a photo near his infantry fighting vehicle, “Stryker”, during Saber Strike 24, Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, April 21, 2024. Saber Strike 24 is the first in a series of exercises as a part of DEFENDER 24. The exercises are designed to deter adversaries, transform operational mission command, build readiness and strengthen the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

