    Armored Ground Infantry Conducts Saber Strike 24 Live Fire on NATO's Eastern Flank [Image 11 of 15]

    Armored Ground Infantry Conducts Saber Strike 24 Live Fire on NATO's Eastern Flank

    PABRADE TRAINING AREA, LITHUANIA

    04.21.2024

    Photo by Spc. Devin Klecan 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Infantryman, part of 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, maneuvers close together towards the target location during Saber Strike 24, Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, April 21, 2024. Saber Strike 24 is the first in a series of exercises as a part of DEFENDER 24. The exercises are designed to deter adversaries, transform operational mission command, build readiness and strengthen the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2024
    Date Posted: 04.25.2024 12:16
    Photo ID: 8362808
    VIRIN: 240421-A-EE340-1174
    Resolution: 3503x2502
    Size: 977.46 KB
    Location: PABRADE TRAINING AREA, LT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armored Ground Infantry Conducts Saber Strike 24 Live Fire on NATO's Eastern Flank [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    VictoryCorps

