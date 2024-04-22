Armored Ground Infantry conducts Saber Strike 24 Live Fire on NATO's Eastern Flank

U.S. Army armored reconnaissance specialists, part of 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, prepare to conduct ground infantry maneuvers during Saber Strike 24, Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, April 21, 2024. Saber Strike 24 is the first in a series of exercises under the United States Army Europe and Africa DEFENDER 24 umbrella. Saber Strike 24 is the first in a series of exercises as a part of DEFENDER 24. The exercises are designed to deter adversaries, transform operational mission command, build readiness and strengthen the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

