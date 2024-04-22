U.S. Army and Polish Armed Forces laboratory technicians honed their skills together during a mobile laboratory workshop on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, April 8 – 19. American Soldiers from the 1st Area Medical Laboratory and U.S. Army civilians from the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Analytical and Remediation Activity (CARA) trained with laboratory technicians from the Polish Epidemiological Response Center and Polish Military Center for Preventive Medicine. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Steven M. Modugno.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2024 10:52
|Photo ID:
|8362475
|VIRIN:
|240409-A-NA594-1037
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, American, Polish laboratory technicians train together on Aberdeen Proving Ground [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Steven Modugno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
American, Polish laboratory technicians train together on Aberdeen Proving Ground
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT