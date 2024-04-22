American, Polish laboratory technicians train together on Aberdeen Proving Ground

Photo By Maj. Steven Modugno | U.S. Army and Polish Armed Forces laboratory technicians honed their skills together...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Steven Modugno | U.S. Army and Polish Armed Forces laboratory technicians honed their skills together during a mobile laboratory workshop on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, April 8 – 19. American Soldiers from the 1st Area Medical Laboratory and U.S. Army civilians from the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Analytical and Remediation Activity (CARA) trained with laboratory technicians from the Polish Epidemiological Response Center and Polish Military Center for Preventive Medicine. U.S. Army photo by Maj. Steven M. Modugno. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – U.S. Army and Polish Armed Forces laboratory techs honed their skills together during a mobile laboratory workshop on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, April 8 – 19.



American Soldiers from the 1st Area Medical Laboratory and U.S. Army civilians from the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Analytical and Remediation Activity (CARA) trained with laboratory technicians from the Polish Epidemiological Response Center and Polish Military Center for Preventive Medicine.



Col. Dubray Kinney, Sr., the commander of the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, said the bilateral training was designed to improve interoperability during mobile laboratory operations.



“The training also included Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) sampling, exploitation, decontamination and technical transport,” said Kinney, a native of Washington, D.C., and graduate of the University of Maryland at Eastern Shore who has deployed to Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and Afghanistan.



“The workshop allowed a focused venue for the CARA and 1st AML laboratories to work on technical details important to sampling and escort that a field training exercise doesn’t permit due to time limitations,” said Kinney. “This was a great opportunity to train together with our partners in CARA and with one of our nation’s strongest allies.”



The workshop helped to prepare the 1st Area Medical Laboratory to support the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Surgeon Cell during the upcoming NATO Exercise Clean Care 2024 in Hungary. The NATO Center of Excellence for Military Medicine said Clean Care is a biennial medical exercise conducted in a simulated CBRN environment that provides a collective training opportunity for medical CBRN defense entities and medical personnel.



Leaders from the 1st Area Medical Laboratory also previously visited Poland in April 2023.



During that week-long visit to Poland, the 1st AML leaders toured the Polish Epidemiological Response Center and Military Institute for Chemistry and Radiolog. Both Polish organizations have similar missions to the 1st Area Medical Laboratory.



The 1st AML leaders also toured the laboratory facilities at the Polish Military Institute of Medicine - National Research Institute in Warsaw, Poland, and the biological and chemical labs at the Military Preventive Medicine Center in Modlin, Poland.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the 1st Area Medical Laboratory identifies and evaluates health hazards through unique medical laboratory analyses and rapid health hazard assessments of nuclear, biological, chemical, endemic disease, occupational and environmental health threats.



From Australia and South Korea to Canada and Germany, the 1st Area Medical Laboratory has conducted medical engagements with allied medical personnel around the world.



An Army-civilian focused organization, CARA is a one-of-a-kind deployable activity that supports unified land operations with theater validation analysis of chemical, biological and explosive agents and materials.



CARA’s other sections provide additional capabilities to include worldwide response for Recovered Chemical Warfare Material, technical escort of surety and non-surety chemical material and remediation support to combatant commanders.



Franz J. Amann, the CARA director, said his activity always welcomes the opportunity to train with allied militaries and to partner with the 1st Area Medical Laboratory. Amann said allied training opportunities give the organizations an appreciation of each other’s capabilities.



“This type of training makes all of the units involved stronger and more capable to conduct their high-stakes missions around the world,” said Amann, a retired U.S. Army Chemical Corps Officer from Spartanburg, South Carolina.



“CARA is fortunate that its chemists and microbiologists remain with the organization for several years,” said Amann. “These scientists are able to hone their skills as they refine and improve their laboratory processes. With their many years of experience, our Army civilians at CARA are able to contribute to this valuable training opportunity with our Polish allies.”



CARA and the 1st Area Medical Laboratory are part of the U.S. Army 20th CBRNE Command, the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE formation.



From 19 bases in 16 states, American Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.